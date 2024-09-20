Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Union Minister Bittu and Telangana MLA Clash

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised Congress for not changing since the 1984 Sikh riots after Telangana MLA Vedma Bojju allegedly called for his beheading. Bojju, protesting against comments on Rahul Gandhi, offered his land to anyone who would behead Bittu. The confrontation has led to severe political tensions.

Updated: 20-09-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has criticised Congress for its lack of evolution since the 1984 Sikh riots, following an alleged beheading call from Telangana MLA Vedma Bojju.

Bojju reportedly offered his land to anyone who would bring the head of Bittu, raising political tensions.

This conflict highlights deep-seated animosities and severe political strife within the Indian political landscape. Bittu amplified his criticism, particularly targeting those supporting Bojju as 'number one terrorists.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

