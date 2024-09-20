Argentina's President Milei to Meet Elon Musk in NYC

Argentina's President Javier Milei will meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday while in New York City for the annual United Nations General Assembly session, his spokesperson Manuel Adorni said in a press conference on Friday.

The tech billionaire and libertarian president previously met in Texas, vowing to collaborate on promoting free markets and potential lithium projects. The Argentine leader's itinerary also includes meetings with Ecuadorean President Daniel Naboa, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Google's head of government affairs and public policy, Karen Bhatia.

Milei will on Tuesday address the UN General Assembly for the first time as president since taking office last December. Musk has shown admiration for Milei's support of private enterprise and disdain for socialist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)