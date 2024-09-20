Left Menu

Delhi BJP's OBC Wing Protests Rahul Gandhi’s Reservation Remark

The Delhi BJP's OBC wing protested against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remark on reservation during his US visit. Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the demonstration included burning an effigy of Gandhi and raising slogans. BJP leaders expressed anger over Gandhi's remarks and emphasized the importance of reservations in the Indian Constitution.

The Delhi BJP's OBC wing held a protest near the Congress headquarters on Friday against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's alleged comment on reservation during his US visit.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, along with MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, marched towards the Congress headquarters, carrying banners and burning an effigy of Gandhi, demanding an apology.

Bidhuri emphasized widespread anger among backward classes over Gandhi's remarks, pointing out the integral role of reservations in the Constitution as laid down by BR Ambedkar. He noted that many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, belong to the OBC community. Attorney complaints have also been lodged against Gandhi by multiple BJP factions.

