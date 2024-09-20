Hooda Criticizes BJP's 10-Year Rule in Haryana, Highlights Congress' Achievements

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday accused the BJP government of neglecting Sonipat, alleging that development works have stagnated during their 10-year tenure. Hooda, addressing 11 public meetings in Sonipat, contrasted this with the progress made under Congress rule, citing various educational institutes and job creation initiatives.

With Haryana elections scheduled for October 5 and results to be declared by October 8, Hooda rallied support for Congress candidates, criticizing the BJP for canceling projects like the rail coach factory approved during Congress rule. He claimed the BJP government had failed to fulfill its promises, particularly to the farming community.

Highlighting alleged failures like the unfulfilled promise of doubling farmers' income, Hooda held the BJP responsible for increased input costs and taxation on agricultural equipment. He urged voters to avoid 'vote-cutters' and back Congress to return to power, advocating for a direct contest between Congress and BJP in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)