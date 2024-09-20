Left Menu

Amit Shah's High-Stakes Campaign in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu to kickstart a day-long campaign across three districts in Jammu and Kashmir. He will address multiple rallies in areas including Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor, and support Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina in Nowshera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday night, setting the stage for an intensive day-long campaign scheduled for Saturday. He plans to address five public rallies across three districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah flew in from Delhi and headed directly to the State Guest House, according to a senior BJP leader. The campaign is part of the BJP's broader strategy in the region.

On Saturday, Shah will commence his visit in Poonch, where he will address rallies in Mendhar and Surankote. He will then proceed to Thanamandi and Rajouri, with his final rally slated for Akhnoor in Jammu. He is also expected to hold an additional rally in Nowshera on Sunday to support the state BJP president, Ravinder Raina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

