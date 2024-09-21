Bipartisan QUAD Caucus Launched in US Congress Ahead of Summit

In a significant bipartisan move, American lawmakers unveiled the creation of a QUAD Caucus in the US Congress on Friday. The announcement came just a day before the commencement of the four-nation Summit.

President Joe Biden extended invitations to leaders from Australia, India, and Japan for the QUAD Summit at his Wilmington, Delaware residence. Discussions are set to focus on crucial initiatives involving infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnerships, climate change, health, and emerging technologies.

The caucus was formally introduced by Congressmen Ami Bera and Rob Wittman, alongside Senators Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts. Bera emphasized the essential nature of strengthening relationships with Quad partners for global security and economic growth. Wittman added that cooperation among the Quad nations is vital for Indo-Pacific stability. Duckworth and Ricketts highlighted the commitment to fostering peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)