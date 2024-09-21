Left Menu

Bipartisan QUAD Caucus Launched in US Congress Ahead of Summit

A bipartisan group of American lawmakers announced the creation of a QUAD Caucus in the US Congress. The launch precedes a Summit where leaders from Australia, India, and Japan will discuss key issues like infrastructure, maritime security, and climate. The Caucus signifies a commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 03:35 IST
Bipartisan QUAD Caucus Launched in US Congress Ahead of Summit
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant bipartisan move, American lawmakers unveiled the creation of a QUAD Caucus in the US Congress on Friday. The announcement came just a day before the commencement of the four-nation Summit.

President Joe Biden extended invitations to leaders from Australia, India, and Japan for the QUAD Summit at his Wilmington, Delaware residence. Discussions are set to focus on crucial initiatives involving infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnerships, climate change, health, and emerging technologies.

The caucus was formally introduced by Congressmen Ami Bera and Rob Wittman, alongside Senators Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts. Bera emphasized the essential nature of strengthening relationships with Quad partners for global security and economic growth. Wittman added that cooperation among the Quad nations is vital for Indo-Pacific stability. Duckworth and Ricketts highlighted the commitment to fostering peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024