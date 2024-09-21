Atishi Takes Over as Delhi CM, Major Shifts in AAP Leadership

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the appointment of Manoj Dhanovar as its new party president for Assam, while former state president Bhaben Chaudhary has been elevated to National Joint Secretary.

In a significant development, AAP leader Atishi is set to replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, who was recently released on bail in the excise policy case, resigned from his role. President Droupadi Murmu officially appointed Atishi as the new CM, effective once she takes the oath.

Kejriwal will continue to act as Chief Minister until the swearing-in ceremony. The President also appointed five new ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot, who will take the oath alongside Atishi at Raj Niwas.

