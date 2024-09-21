Assam CM Urges Militants to Embrace Peace for State's Development
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on militant groups to abandon violence and engage in dialogue for the state's development. Urging talks on International Day of Peace, Sarma emphasized that violence is unproductive and that discussions are essential for Assam's progress. He has repeatedly invited ULFA (Independent) for negotiations.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of International Day of Peace, urged militant groups to renounce violence and engage in dialogue for the state's development.
In his appeal, Sarma emphasized that violence and terror yield no positive outcomes, while discussions could propel Assam to prominence.
Despite peace accords with several militant outfits, ULFA (Independent) has held out, with its leader Paresh Barua refusing to negotiate. Sarma has urged Barua to cease activities that could jeopardize the youth amidst Assam's prospects of becoming a powerhouse in the next decade.
