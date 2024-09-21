Left Menu

Amit Shah Praises Modi's Border Policy in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the peace along Jammu and Kashmir borders, attributing it to Pakistan's fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised BJP-led efforts to replace violence with education and promised more bunkers for safety. Shah's statement came during an election rally supporting BJP's Murtaza Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the peaceful state of affairs along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to Pakistan's apprehension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Shah's assertions were made during an election rally in Poonch district to support BJP candidate Murtaza Khan.

During his address, Shah praised the BJP-led central government's efforts to eliminate terrorism by replacing guns with laptops, promising continued measures for the safety of border residents. He expressed confidence that Pakistan, which he claimed had instilled fear under Modi's regime, would not dare to engage in cross-border firing.

Shah, on a three-day visit, is scheduled to address more rallies in Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. This election marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting of the state into Union Territories in 2019. The multi-phase polling began on September 18, with subsequent phases on September 25 and October 1. Results will be announced on October 8.

