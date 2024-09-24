Left Menu

Modi Strengthening Global Ties at UN Summit of the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the UN Summit of the Future as 'wonderful'. During his stay in New York, Modi also engaged with the Vietnamese President and the Secretary of State of the Holy See, emphasizing enhanced bilateral ties and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 02:49 IST
Modi Strengthening Global Ties at UN Summit of the Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future in New York as 'wonderful'.

On the last leg of his three-day U.S. visit, Modi's participation in the Summit comes against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts. He also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, highlighting a fruitful discussion on mutual interests.

Earlier, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, where they discussed enhancing bilateral ties in connectivity, trade, and culture. Modi's trip included attending the Quad Leaders' Summit, bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, and engagements with the Indian-American community and US tech leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024