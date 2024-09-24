Modi Strengthening Global Ties at UN Summit of the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future in New York as 'wonderful'.

On the last leg of his three-day U.S. visit, Modi's participation in the Summit comes against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts. He also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, highlighting a fruitful discussion on mutual interests.

Earlier, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, where they discussed enhancing bilateral ties in connectivity, trade, and culture. Modi's trip included attending the Quad Leaders' Summit, bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, and engagements with the Indian-American community and US tech leaders.

