Modi Strengthening Global Ties at UN Summit of the Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the UN Summit of the Future as 'wonderful'. During his stay in New York, Modi also engaged with the Vietnamese President and the Secretary of State of the Holy See, emphasizing enhanced bilateral ties and cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future in New York as 'wonderful'.
On the last leg of his three-day U.S. visit, Modi's participation in the Summit comes against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts. He also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, highlighting a fruitful discussion on mutual interests.
Earlier, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, where they discussed enhancing bilateral ties in connectivity, trade, and culture. Modi's trip included attending the Quad Leaders' Summit, bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, and engagements with the Indian-American community and US tech leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
