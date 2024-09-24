Escalation Nears War: EU's Borrell on Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah is verging on a full-fledged war, according to Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief.

Borrell underscored the grave situation during a news briefing on Monday, highlighting the alarming civilian casualties that have resulted from the ongoing hostilities.

He expressed deep concern over the high number of civilian casualties, questioning what else could define the current situation if not a war.

(With inputs from agencies.)