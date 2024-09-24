Zelenskiy: Ukraine Nearing End of War with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his nation is "closer to the end of the war" with Russia, based on excerpts from an interview with ABC News released on Monday.

Zelenskiy highlighted, "I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," and reiterated, "We are closer to the end of the war."

During the interview, he urged the United States and other international partners to persist in their support of Ukraine, reminding that Russia's full-scale invasion started in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)