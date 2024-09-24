Zelenskiy: Ukraine Nearing End of War with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about the end of the war with Russia, stating that his country is closer to achieving peace. He made these remarks during an interview with ABC News, emphasizing the importance of continued support from Washington and other allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his nation is "closer to the end of the war" with Russia, based on excerpts from an interview with ABC News released on Monday.
Zelenskiy highlighted, "I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," and reiterated, "We are closer to the end of the war."
During the interview, he urged the United States and other international partners to persist in their support of Ukraine, reminding that Russia's full-scale invasion started in February 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NSA Ajit Doval's Strategic Visit to Moscow: Bridging Peace Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine Urges India for High-Level Participation in Next Peace Summit
India Eyes Peace Mediation in Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Controversy Over Sanjauli Mosque: Authorities Aim to Maintain Peace Amid Protests
UN peacekeepers saving lives but need stronger political support and resources, top official urges