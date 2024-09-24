Rao Narbir Singh Focuses on Gurugram Amid BJP Infighting
Three-time Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh has clarified he isn't in the race for Chief Minister of Haryana, choosing instead to focus on resolving civic issues in Gurugram. Amid internal conflicts within the BJP and an alliance with JJP, Singh blames coalition inefficiencies for the deteriorating state of Gurugram's infrastructure.
Three-time Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh has clarified that he is not running for the Chief Minister's post in Haryana, opting instead to concentrate on tackling civic issues in Gurugram. Singh denounced the BJP's coalition with the JJP, attributing it to the declining conditions in Gurugram, which he labeled as a 'civic mess.'
Amid intraparty strife, Singh, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Gurugram's Badshahpur constituency, emphasized his commitment to addressing severe waterlogging, traffic chaos, and inadequate waste management. He has outlined a comprehensive plan to counter these issues, aiming to present his proposals to the government if elected.
Notably, the BJP has announced Nayab Saini as its Chief Minister candidate, diminishing the party's internal contest for the role. Singh, previously sidelined in the 2019 elections, has declared he will run as a Congress candidate if his party overlooks him. The upcoming elections make this a crucial period for Haryana's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
