Global Leaders Address Escalating Conflicts at UN General Assembly

World leaders begin their annual UN General Assembly meeting amid heightened global divisions and ongoing major conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the urgent need for tough decisions to address these issues, citing geopolitical divides, climate change, and inadequate global security systems as major concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:17 IST
World leaders commenced their annual meeting at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, shadowed by deepening global divisions and significant conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, along with the looming threat of a larger Middle Eastern war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, previewing his 'State of the World' speech, said the global situation is deteriorating and urged for crucial decisions to get back on track. He emphasized ongoing, multiplying conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine, and Sudan, and highlighted the risks posed by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and advanced weaponry.

Other notable speakers included U.S. President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Biden's appearance might be his last major international event, focusing on ending global conflicts. Pezeshkian accused Israel of seeking wider conflict, while addressing electronic explosions in Lebanon attributed to Israel, and the assassination of Hamas' leader in Tehran. The meeting also touched upon climate change, humanitarian crises, and the need for effective multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

