Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on Spiraling Unemployment in Haryana

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi voiced his concerns about Haryana's rising unemployment through a video posted on his X handle. He criticized the BJP government’s policies and promised job creation should Congress come to power. Gandhi’s comments followed his interaction with a distressed local family whose son left for the U.S. seeking opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on Spiraling Unemployment in Haryana
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/@RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi has sounded the alarm over the increasing unemployment rate in Haryana, using his X handle to broadcast a video highlighting the issue. 'During my visit to America, I met youth from Haryana living abroad, far from their families,' he said. 'Upon returning to India, their families were in visible distress.'

Gandhi criticized the BJP government in his post, stating, 'In the last decade, the BJP has committed severe injustices against the youth across the country, including Haryana, by depriving them of employment opportunities.' He vowed that, 'Should the Congress government take power, we will establish an ecosystem in Haryana where youth can find opportunities close to their loved ones.'

On September 20, Gandhi made an unannounced visit to the residence of Amit Singh, a man he met during a U.S. tour. Amit had moved to America 18 months ago and was injured in an accident there. Gandhi, fulfilling a promise, visited Amit's family in Gogripur village, bridging the distance with a video call to Amit. Amit's mother, Biramati, confirmed the surprise visit by Gandhi, who left after spending some time with the family. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024