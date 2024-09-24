Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on Spiraling Unemployment in Haryana

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi has sounded the alarm over the increasing unemployment rate in Haryana, using his X handle to broadcast a video highlighting the issue. 'During my visit to America, I met youth from Haryana living abroad, far from their families,' he said. 'Upon returning to India, their families were in visible distress.'

Gandhi criticized the BJP government in his post, stating, 'In the last decade, the BJP has committed severe injustices against the youth across the country, including Haryana, by depriving them of employment opportunities.' He vowed that, 'Should the Congress government take power, we will establish an ecosystem in Haryana where youth can find opportunities close to their loved ones.'

On September 20, Gandhi made an unannounced visit to the residence of Amit Singh, a man he met during a U.S. tour. Amit had moved to America 18 months ago and was injured in an accident there. Gandhi, fulfilling a promise, visited Amit's family in Gogripur village, bridging the distance with a video call to Amit. Amit's mother, Biramati, confirmed the surprise visit by Gandhi, who left after spending some time with the family. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)