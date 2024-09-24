Jammu and Kashmir's Second Phase of Assembly Elections: Key Candidates and Voting Details
Over 2.5 million voters in Jammu and Kashmir's Union territory will determine the fate of 239 candidates in the second phase of the assembly elections. Key candidates include former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Special polling stations have been set up to enhance voter participation.
Country:
- India
On Wednesday, more than 2.5 million voters in Jammu and Kashmir will decide the outcome for 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats in the second phase of elections.
The assembly constituencies span six districts, equally divided between the Valley and the Jammu division.
To ensure smooth and transparent voting, the Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations, including 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural stations. Webcasting facilities have been set up at all locations.
To boost voter participation, 157 special polling stations have been established, featuring 'pink' stations managed by women, stations manned by specially abled persons, youths, and unique thematic stations.
Prominent candidates include former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Voting is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
