Shiv Sena (UBT) Asserts Unity Amongst Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai emphasized that there are no differences among the opposition bloc allies, and highlighted the importance of the winnability factor for seat-sharing. He announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing negotiations are progressing smoothly and that the Sena (UBT) will contest maximum seats in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:09 IST
In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai reiterated the unity among opposition bloc allies, dismissing any claims of discord. He emphasized the winnability factor as crucial for seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking to PTI Videos from the Mumbai South Central constituency, Desai said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing talks are proceeding smoothly, and confirmed that the Sena (UBT) will contest the maximum seats in its stronghold of Mumbai. He underscored the absence of any deadlock within the alliance comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Desai also addressed the possible inclusion of young and new faces in the elections, acknowledging Aaditya Thackeray as the youth representative of the party. On the topic of fielding candidates against Raj Thackeray's son, he deferred the decision to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Additionally, Desai defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservation, claiming they were misinterpreted via edited video clips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

