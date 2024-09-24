Congress Fires Back at Amit Shah Over Dalit Remarks Ahead of Haryana Elections

Congress leader Pawan Khera has responded sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks accusing the Congress party of disrespecting Dalits, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera pointed out that Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, of Dalit background, has been continuously disrespected by Modi.

Addressing Shah's comment in Haryana that Congress does not respect Dalits, Khera asked, "Our national president is Kharge Sahab, whom he insults repeatedly. Is this honor? In their entire history, BJP had only one Dalit president for a year—Bangaru Laxman—who was also removed. Will they tell us how to respect Dalits?"

Regarding Amit Shah's statements that Congress will release jailed terrorists, Khera countered, "When BJP allied with PDP in 2014, Asiya Andrabi became one of their brand ambassadors. The country knows that when Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji speak, truth is hard to find."

Amid campaign rhetoric in Haryana, Shah had called Congress an 'anti-Dalit' party, criticizing its record on job reservations and remarks by Rahul Gandhi. He accused Congress of not awarding Dr. BR Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna. Khera dismissed internal leadership conflicts within Congress, confidently predicting a victory in the Haryana elections.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting on October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)