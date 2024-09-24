Left Menu

Congress Fires Back at Amit Shah Over Dalit Remarks Ahead of Haryana Elections

Congress leader Pawan Khera rebuffed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that Congress disrespects Dalits. Khera accused PM Modi of repeatedly disrespecting Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Khera also contested Shah's comments on jailed terrorists, calling out BJP's past alliances. As Haryana elections approach, tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST
Congress Fires Back at Amit Shah Over Dalit Remarks Ahead of Haryana Elections
Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera has responded sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks accusing the Congress party of disrespecting Dalits, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera pointed out that Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, of Dalit background, has been continuously disrespected by Modi.

Addressing Shah's comment in Haryana that Congress does not respect Dalits, Khera asked, "Our national president is Kharge Sahab, whom he insults repeatedly. Is this honor? In their entire history, BJP had only one Dalit president for a year—Bangaru Laxman—who was also removed. Will they tell us how to respect Dalits?"

Regarding Amit Shah's statements that Congress will release jailed terrorists, Khera countered, "When BJP allied with PDP in 2014, Asiya Andrabi became one of their brand ambassadors. The country knows that when Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji speak, truth is hard to find."

Amid campaign rhetoric in Haryana, Shah had called Congress an 'anti-Dalit' party, criticizing its record on job reservations and remarks by Rahul Gandhi. He accused Congress of not awarding Dr. BR Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna. Khera dismissed internal leadership conflicts within Congress, confidently predicting a victory in the Haryana elections.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting on October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024