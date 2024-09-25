Union Home Minister's Crucial Meet Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The discussions, which aimed at seat-sharing for the polls, were termed positive by CM Shinde, with all parties moving forward in coordination.
- Country:
- India
With the Maharashtra assembly polls approaching, Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a critical meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite the absence of detailed information about the Tuesday night meeting, CM Shinde assured that the discussions were positive and progressing smoothly.
Following the meeting, CM Shinde addressed queries regarding seat-sharing at the city airport, reiterating that a positive decision would be reached soon, and talks were advancing with coordination. The ruling Mahayuti coalition agencies - Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP - have been in talks preparing for the state polls expected in November.
The meeting at a local hotel included senior Union ministers, Shah, Bhupender Yadav, CM Shinde, his deputy Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NCP working president Praful Patel, extending late into the night. Although no leader engaged with the media post-meeting, Shinde emphasized the positive atmosphere. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had previously indicated an 80% seat-sharing consensus for the 288 assembly seats, highlighting winnability as key in ticket distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anil Deshmukh Claims Political Vendetta by Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar Controlled by Consultants, Claims NCP MLA Jayant Patil
Ajit Pawar Denies Proposed Friendly Fight in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pauses Convoy to Aid Injured Man
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Denounces Objectionable Remarks By BJP MLA