Union Home Minister's Crucial Meet Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

With the Maharashtra assembly polls approaching, Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a critical meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite the absence of detailed information about the Tuesday night meeting, CM Shinde assured that the discussions were positive and progressing smoothly.

Following the meeting, CM Shinde addressed queries regarding seat-sharing at the city airport, reiterating that a positive decision would be reached soon, and talks were advancing with coordination. The ruling Mahayuti coalition agencies - Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP - have been in talks preparing for the state polls expected in November.

The meeting at a local hotel included senior Union ministers, Shah, Bhupender Yadav, CM Shinde, his deputy Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NCP working president Praful Patel, extending late into the night. Although no leader engaged with the media post-meeting, Shinde emphasized the positive atmosphere. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had previously indicated an 80% seat-sharing consensus for the 288 assembly seats, highlighting winnability as key in ticket distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)