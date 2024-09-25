Jharkhand Achieves 100% Enrolment of Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Electoral Roll Ahead of Elections
Jharkhand, preparing for its 81-member assembly elections, has achieved 100% voter enrolment of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). The state, with 2.59 crore registered voters, emphasizes inclusive elections. Officials aim to enhance PVTG participation, while the Election Commission vows zero tolerance for money power misuse.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand is gearing up for elections to its 81-member assembly, and the state has achieved 100% enrolment of voters from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the electoral roll, according to a top Election Commission official.
The state has a total of 2.59 crore registered electors, with the assembly's tenure slated to end on January 5, 2025. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar noted that all officials are focused on enhancing the participation of PVTGs and other tribal groups.
A second Special Summary Revision (SSR) was completed, and the electoral roll was published on August 27. The Election Commission emphasized zero tolerance towards the use of money power in the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Releases Second List for Haryana Assembly Elections
AAP Emerges as Key Contender in Haryana Assembly Elections
J&K Security Forces Gear Up for First Post-Article 370 Assembly Elections
Congress Leaders Convene in Delhi Ahead of Crucial Assembly Elections
Ajit Pawar Denies Proposed Friendly Fight in Maharashtra Assembly Elections