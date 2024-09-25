Hezbollah's Missile Attack on Tel Aviv Escalates Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation, Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv early Wednesday, following Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that resulted in hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military successfully intercepted the missile, which triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, reporting no casualties or damage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch, stating it targeted Israel's Mossad headquarters in retaliation for recent targeted killings of senior commanders and a deadly attack involving hidden bombs. The missile launch has intensified the already volatile situation, prompting Israel to strike the launching site in southern Lebanon.

The regional tension continues to mount as thousands flee southern Lebanon and Israel mobilizes additional troops along the northern border. The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting to address the crisis. The conflict has led to significant casualties and displacement, with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)