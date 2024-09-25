Left Menu

Hezbollah's Missile Attack on Tel Aviv Escalates Regional Tensions

Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile targeting Tel Aviv, escalating tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. The missile was intercepted by Israel's military, causing no casualties. Following the attack, Israel conducted extensive strikes on Hezbollah positions. The conflict has displaced thousands and increased fears of an all-out war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:24 IST
Hezbollah's Missile Attack on Tel Aviv Escalates Regional Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation, Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv early Wednesday, following Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that resulted in hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military successfully intercepted the missile, which triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, reporting no casualties or damage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch, stating it targeted Israel's Mossad headquarters in retaliation for recent targeted killings of senior commanders and a deadly attack involving hidden bombs. The missile launch has intensified the already volatile situation, prompting Israel to strike the launching site in southern Lebanon.

The regional tension continues to mount as thousands flee southern Lebanon and Israel mobilizes additional troops along the northern border. The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting to address the crisis. The conflict has led to significant casualties and displacement, with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024