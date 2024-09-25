JMM MLA Kalpana Soren Accuses Centre of Injustice and Resource Extortion
JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the Centre of extorting Jharkhand's mines and minerals at the expense of poor tribals. She criticized the BJP for trying to seize power and defended her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, against ongoing political attacks. Soren vowed to thwart BJP's attempts to dominate the state.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren launched a staunch attack on the Centre, accusing it of exploiting the state's mines and minerals, harming poor tribals in the process. She also criticized the BJP for its alleged power-hungry tactics.
Soren highlighted the BJP's active campaigning in Jharkhand while the Centre covets the state's mineral wealth. She emphasized the injustice meted out to Jharkhand, noting the Centre owes the state Rs 1.36 lakh crore for coal.
Soren accused BJP of spreading propaganda as elections approach and defended her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from political attacks. She condemned the hypocrisy of political figures and called for resistance against BJP's power-grabbing attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalpana Soren
- JMM
- BJP
- Jharkhand
- mines
- minerals
- tribals
- resource extortion
- Hemant Soren
- elections
ALSO READ
Ukraine Loses Billions Due to Landmines: Urgent Call for Global Support
First Quantum Minerals Anticipates Drilling Results for La Granja in 2024
First Quantum Minerals Eyes Major Milestones for La Granja Copper Project
The Race to Net Zero: How Critical Minerals Could Shape a Just Energy Transition
Coal Ministry Reviews Progress of 71 Auctioned Mines to Boost Domestic Production