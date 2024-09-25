JMM MLA Kalpana Soren Accuses Centre of Injustice and Resource Extortion

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren launched a staunch attack on the Centre, accusing it of exploiting the state's mines and minerals, harming poor tribals in the process. She also criticized the BJP for its alleged power-hungry tactics.

Soren highlighted the BJP's active campaigning in Jharkhand while the Centre covets the state's mineral wealth. She emphasized the injustice meted out to Jharkhand, noting the Centre owes the state Rs 1.36 lakh crore for coal.

Soren accused BJP of spreading propaganda as elections approach and defended her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from political attacks. She condemned the hypocrisy of political figures and called for resistance against BJP's power-grabbing attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)