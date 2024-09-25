Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Answers from RSS Chief Over BJP Politics
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking answers to five pertinent questions regarding BJP's political strategies and actions. Kejriwal expressed concern over the BJP-led Centre's approach, urging Bhagwat to reflect on these issues and respond.
New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI - Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, has approached RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with five crucial questions concerning the BJP's political tactics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions. This comes as Kejriwal expressed significant concern over the direction in which the BJP-led Centre is steering the country.
In his letter, Kejriwal warned that India and its democracy could face severe repercussions if the current political trends continue unchecked. He raised these issues in a rally, 'Janta Ki Adalat,' held on Sunday, where he questioned the use of central agencies to dismantle opposition parties and induct allegedly corrupt leaders into the BJP fold.
Additionally, Kejriwal inquired about the RSS-BJP's retirement policy, specifically whether it applies to Modi, and sought clarification on BJP chief J P Nadda's statement about the party's non-dependence on the RSS. Kejriwal emphasized that these concerns are shared by many Indians and called for Bhagwat's introspective response.
