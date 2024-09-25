Left Menu

Union Minister Confident of BJP Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed strong confidence that the BJP will win the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections with a majority. Highlighting reduced terrorism and high voter turnout, he emphasized the region's developmental progress and significant voter enthusiasm, particularly noting increased participation from women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST
Union Minister Confident of BJP Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File Photo/ ANI ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced strong confidence in his party's chances, predicting a decisive BJP victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Athawale noted that the high voter turnout signals positive momentum. 'I believe that with the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, terrorism has been reduced in J&K, leading to a favorable outcome for BJP in these elections,' he said.

The minister further emphasized the region's developmental strides and the enthusiastic participation of voters. 'J&K is progressing towards development, and I am fully confident that a BJP government will be formed there,' Athawale said. He highlighted that a significant number of voters came out to participate, mirroring their high spirits.

Athawale also praised the high voter turnout, describing it as 'inspiring,' and took special note of the enthusiastic participation of women in the voting process. Voting for the second phase began at 7 am on Wednesday, involving over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies. Among the key candidates are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP's Ravinder Raina, and Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra.

The assembly seats include Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024