Union Minister Confident of BJP Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced strong confidence in his party's chances, predicting a decisive BJP victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Athawale noted that the high voter turnout signals positive momentum. 'I believe that with the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, terrorism has been reduced in J&K, leading to a favorable outcome for BJP in these elections,' he said.

The minister further emphasized the region's developmental strides and the enthusiastic participation of voters. 'J&K is progressing towards development, and I am fully confident that a BJP government will be formed there,' Athawale said. He highlighted that a significant number of voters came out to participate, mirroring their high spirits.

Athawale also praised the high voter turnout, describing it as 'inspiring,' and took special note of the enthusiastic participation of women in the voting process. Voting for the second phase began at 7 am on Wednesday, involving over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies. Among the key candidates are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP's Ravinder Raina, and Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra.

The assembly seats include Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)