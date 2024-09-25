Two AAP Councillors Defect to BJP Ahead of Crucial MCD Election
In a significant move, two AAP councillors, Preeti and Sarita Phogat, joined the BJP just before the MCD Standing Committee election. The event was marked by their membership acceptance in the presence of key BJP leaders. They cited dissatisfaction with AAP leadership and civic issues as reasons for their switch.
In a major jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, two of its councillors defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just a day before the crucial election for one member of the MCD's Standing Committee.
Preeti, AAP's councillor from Dilshad Colony Garden, and Sarita Phogat from Green Park, made the switch in the presence of BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh.
The election to fill the lone vacancy in the 18-member Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the MCD, is set for Thursday. The vacancy arose after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat resigned following her election to the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. During an event at the Delhi BJP office, Preeti and Phogat also took membership of the BJP.
Preeti, a four-time councillor, cited her long-term commitment to addressing civic issues as a reason for her defection. She stated, "I joined Kejriwal and his party believing they wanted to do something different, but I was forced to quit AAP due to the unbearable atmosphere." She also criticized Chief Minister Atishi and local MLA for ignoring grievances related to issues such as drainage and water supply.
No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party, which also governs the MCD.
(With inputs from agencies.)
