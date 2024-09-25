BJP MP Ravi Kishan Accuses Jharkhand Government of Demographic Manipulation

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday accused the Jharkhand government of deliberate efforts to alter the state's demographic composition for political gain.

Addressing media in the Panki area of Palamu district, the actor-turned-politician emphasized that the BJP will not permit 'appeasement politics.'

'The issue of 'love jihad' in Santhal Pargana is concerning for the majority community, particularly the tribals, and necessitates a BJP-led government to tackle this menace,' he stated.

MP Kishan further alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren supports corrupt elements, attributing this to the prevailing disorder in the state.

He expressed optimism for change following the forthcoming assembly elections.

Kishan also claimed Jharkhand has become a hotbed for looters, as evidenced by recent seizing of crores by investigative agencies.

The state assembly elections will take place later this year.

