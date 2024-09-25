Left Menu

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Accuses Jharkhand Government of Demographic Manipulation

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has accused the Jharkhand government of attempting to change the state's demography for political gain. Speaking in Palamu, he criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren for corrupt practices and pledged BJP’s action against 'love jihad' and anarchy in Jharkhand. Assembly elections are pending this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:16 IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan Accuses Jharkhand Government of Demographic Manipulation
Ravi Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday accused the Jharkhand government of deliberate efforts to alter the state's demographic composition for political gain.

Addressing media in the Panki area of Palamu district, the actor-turned-politician emphasized that the BJP will not permit 'appeasement politics.'

'The issue of 'love jihad' in Santhal Pargana is concerning for the majority community, particularly the tribals, and necessitates a BJP-led government to tackle this menace,' he stated.

MP Kishan further alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren supports corrupt elements, attributing this to the prevailing disorder in the state.

He expressed optimism for change following the forthcoming assembly elections.

Kishan also claimed Jharkhand has become a hotbed for looters, as evidenced by recent seizing of crores by investigative agencies.

The state assembly elections will take place later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024