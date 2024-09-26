Left Menu

Speaker Demands Firing of Ukrainian Ambassador Amid Controversy Over Zelenskiy’s U.S. Visit

The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has demanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fire his U.S. ambassador, Oksana Markarova, over a visit to a factory in Pennsylvania. Johnson claims the visit, which included meetings with Democratic politicians, was a partisan campaign event supporting Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:02 IST
Speaker Demands Firing of Ukrainian Ambassador Amid Controversy Over Zelenskiy’s U.S. Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives demanded on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fire his ambassador to the United States over Zelenskiy's trip this week to a factory in Pennsylvania.

"I demand that you immediately fire Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova," Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a letter to Zelenskiy. Johnson released the letter a day before Zelenskiy was due to visit the U.S. Capitol in Washington for meetings with lawmakers. Johnson was not expected to meet with the Ukrainian leader.

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some Republicans have been fuming over Zelenskiy's visit earlier in his weeklong trip to the United States to an ammunition plant in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is one of the swing states seen as crucial to victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

During the trip, Zelenskiy also met with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, who are all Democrats. Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic candidate running against Republican former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

"The facility was in a politically contested battleground state, was led by a top political surrogate for Kamala Harris, and failed to include a single Republican because – on purpose – no Republicans were invited," Johnson wrote. "The tour was clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats and is clearly election interference," he said.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee had already announced that it would investigate whether Zelenskiy's trip was an attempt to use a foreign leader to benefit Harris' campaign. It is common practice for governors to meet with foreign leaders who travel to their states. In July, Zelenskiy visited a factory in Utah and was hosted by that state's Republican governor, Spencer Cox.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024