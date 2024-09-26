Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Plan to Boost Middle Class

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced her detailed economic strategy aimed at revitalizing the American middle class. Speaking at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, Harris emphasized tax credits for domestic manufacturers to modernize facilities and expand union jobs. She plans to double registered apprenticeships within her first term.

Harris also pledged substantial investments into forward-looking industries such as bio-manufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. She contrasted her modest upbringing with that of Trump, criticizing his policies as favoring the wealthiest Americans.

The vice president framed the election as a critical choice between two distinct economic visions. As polls show the economy as voters' top concern, Harris hopes to appeal to a middle class eroded over recent decades. Trump's camp argues that Harris's current role offers her an immediate avenue to implement her proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)