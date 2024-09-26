Left Menu

Political Turmoil as YSRCP Chief's Tirumala Visit Stirs Controversy

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anticipated visit to the Tirumala Hills temple raises political tensions in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling NDA demands Reddy declare his faith in Lord Venkateswara before entering. The visit is part of party rituals to counter accusations by CM N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the temple's offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills on Saturday is expected to heighten political tensions in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling NDA insists that the former Chief Minister declare his faith in Lord Venkateswara before entering the hill shrine.

According to regulations, all foreigners and non-Hindus must affirm their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to gain access to the presiding deity at the temple. Jagan's visit forms part of the statewide temple rituals initiated by his party to atone for what they describe as the 'sin' committed by current Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had accused the YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the temple's traditional laddus.

The controversy has since attracted national attention. Responding to Jagan's announcement, the BJP's state unit has demanded he declare his faith before his visit. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader L. Dinakar emphasized respect for the rituals, customs, and regulations of Hindu temples, stating failure to comply would make Reddy ineligible to enter the Tirumala temple. Further echoing this sentiment, TDP spokesperson Jyoshna Tirunagari affirmed the necessity for any non-Hindu wishing to visit Tirumala to first sign a declaration at the Vaikuntam queue complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

