BJP's Promises: Financial Aid for Farmers and Employment Boost in Jharkhand

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday declared that farmers would receive financial aid of Rs 5,000 per acre annually for up to five acres, and paddy would be purchased at Rs 3,100 per quintal if the BJP secures victory in the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Chouhan, overseeing BJP's campaign for the Jharkhand assembly elections slated for later this year, announced that financial assistance to women will be doubled compared to the current JMM-led government's Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana.

Addressing the BJP's Parivartan Yatra rally at Sisai in Gumla district, Chouhan reiterated that the previous BJP government provided Rs 5,000 per acre for up to five acres annually to farmers, a scheme halted by the JMM-led coalition after assuming power in 2019. He assured that the scheme would be reinstated along with Rs 6,000 from the Centre under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)