BJP's Promises: Financial Aid for Farmers and Employment Boost in Jharkhand
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial support and paddy procurement for farmers if the BJP wins the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. He criticized the current JMM-led government for stopping the previous BJP scheme and failing to deliver on promises, including job creation and safety improvements.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday declared that farmers would receive financial aid of Rs 5,000 per acre annually for up to five acres, and paddy would be purchased at Rs 3,100 per quintal if the BJP secures victory in the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.
Chouhan, overseeing BJP's campaign for the Jharkhand assembly elections slated for later this year, announced that financial assistance to women will be doubled compared to the current JMM-led government's Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana.
Addressing the BJP's Parivartan Yatra rally at Sisai in Gumla district, Chouhan reiterated that the previous BJP government provided Rs 5,000 per acre for up to five acres annually to farmers, a scheme halted by the JMM-led coalition after assuming power in 2019. He assured that the scheme would be reinstated along with Rs 6,000 from the Centre under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
