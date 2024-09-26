Biden Announces $8 Billion Military Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Controversies

President Joe Biden announced a substantial military aid package worth over $8 billion for Ukraine, aimed at helping Kyiv repel Russian forces. This announcement coincided with a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The assistance package includes precision-guided glide bombs, enhancing Ukraine's ability to strike Russian forces from safer distances.

The bulk of the new aid, approximately $5.5 billion, is scheduled to be allocated before the end of the U.S. fiscal year, while another $2.4 billion falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This initiative allows for direct purchases of military supplies from companies, providing additional air defense systems, drones, and munitions.

Republican leaders have criticized both the aid package and Zelenskiy's recent actions. Former President Donald Trump labeled Zelenskiy as unwilling to negotiate and blamed the Biden administration for lapses leading to Russia's invasion. Congressional Republicans are particularly incensed over Zelenskiy's visit to a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, leading to an investigation by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)