Clash Over CISF Aspirants: Bihar and West Bengal in Heated Exchange

A video showing two CISF job aspirants from Bihar being heckled in West Bengal has strained political tensions between the two states. Political figures in Bihar denounced the incident, while TMC pledged to investigate the 'stray local incident.'

The purported video from Siliguri depicted the candidates being asked to produce documents and facing accusations of attempting to secure jobs using fake domicile certificates. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated that West Bengal supports the democratic rights of every citizen and would not tolerate harassment.

Garga Chatterjee, general secretary of Bangla Pokkho, alleged a racket has been operating for years, issuing fake domicile certificates. Meanwhile, NDA leaders in Bihar criticized West Bengal's handling of the situation, demanding a thorough investigation.

