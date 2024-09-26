Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says he hopes new U.S. president heralds better ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the new U.S. president would herald better ties as Ankara has been disappointed by both Republicans and Democrats in the past, broadcaster Haberturk and others reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the new U.S. president would herald better ties as Ankara has been disappointed by both Republicans and Democrats in the past, broadcaster Haberturk and others reported on Thursday. The 2024 U.S. elections will be held in November between the Republicans' Donald Trump and Democrats' Kamala Harris, also the U.S. Vice President. During his presidency, Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russian defences.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in New York before leaving the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan said Turkey still wanted to be reimbursed for the money it spent on F-35 fighter jets after being removed from the jet programme over the Russian purchases. "My hope is that whoever comes does not make us miss the outgoing one," Erdogan was cited as saying. "They all made us experience this disappointment. The Republicans and Democrats."

