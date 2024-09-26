BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Criticizes Jharkhand CM Over RSS Remarks

In a fierce political exchange, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday lambasted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his controversial remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Soren's characterization of RSS workers as 'chooha' (rats) prompted Bhandari to claim the CM had 'lost his mind' due to diminishing electoral prospects.

Bhandari contended that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased with illegal Rohingya and other infiltrators capturing tribal lands. He accused Soren of neglecting these issues to maintain his votebank, stating, 'The whole country knows that earlier the tribal population was over 35 percent; now it has dwindled to 20-22 percent due to illegal infiltrations.'

The remarks come on the heels of Soren's September 25 rally comments, where he dismissed BJP allegations of demographic change and advised them to review data from West Bengal and various Jharkhand districts. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also weighed in, highlighting the escalating political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)