BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Criticizes Jharkhand CM Over RSS Remarks
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari condemned Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's remarks on the RSS, calling them a sign of desperation. Bhandari accused Soren of ignoring the tribals’ plight to secure his votebank. Soren’s comments on RSS and infiltrators have sparked reactions from BJP leaders, raising political tensions in Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political exchange, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday lambasted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his controversial remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Soren's characterization of RSS workers as 'chooha' (rats) prompted Bhandari to claim the CM had 'lost his mind' due to diminishing electoral prospects.
Bhandari contended that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased with illegal Rohingya and other infiltrators capturing tribal lands. He accused Soren of neglecting these issues to maintain his votebank, stating, 'The whole country knows that earlier the tribal population was over 35 percent; now it has dwindled to 20-22 percent due to illegal infiltrations.'
The remarks come on the heels of Soren's September 25 rally comments, where he dismissed BJP allegations of demographic change and advised them to review data from West Bengal and various Jharkhand districts. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also weighed in, highlighting the escalating political discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(ML)-Liberation Advocates India Bloc Unity in Jharkhand Elections
Tragic Discovery in Jharkhand: Woman and Three Children Found Dead in Well
Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants and Tribal Issues in Jharkhand
Mid-Day Meal Horror: 65 Students Fall Ill in Jharkhand
Controversy Brewed in Jharkhand Over Alleged Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration