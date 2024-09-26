Imran Khan Urges Party to Shun Negotiations with Establishment

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently imprisoned, has instructed his party's leadership to halt all efforts to negotiate with the establishment. According to Khan, these talks only serve to strengthen their adversaries.

Speaking informally with the media while in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Khan conveyed his views on the matter. He reaffirmed that all party leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, had been directed not to engage with the establishment. He drew parallels with sports, emphasizing his resilience despite harsh jail conditions.

Additionally, Khan announced a protest in Rawalpindi to be held this Saturday, asserting the right to hold rallies without official approval. He also criticized Justice Qazi Faez Isa for failing to protect fundamental rights and called for the timely appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)