Imran Khan Urges Party to Shun Negotiations with Establishment
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, has urged his party to abandon negotiations with the establishment, claiming such talks only empower their adversaries. He emphasized the need to protest against the institutions he perceives as corrupt and detrimental to Pakistan's democracy and future.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently imprisoned, has instructed his party's leadership to halt all efforts to negotiate with the establishment. According to Khan, these talks only serve to strengthen their adversaries.
Speaking informally with the media while in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Khan conveyed his views on the matter. He reaffirmed that all party leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, had been directed not to engage with the establishment. He drew parallels with sports, emphasizing his resilience despite harsh jail conditions.
Additionally, Khan announced a protest in Rawalpindi to be held this Saturday, asserting the right to hold rallies without official approval. He also criticized Justice Qazi Faez Isa for failing to protect fundamental rights and called for the timely appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anti-War Protests Escalate Outside Melbourne Defence Expo
Junior Doctors Continue Protests Over Colleague's Tragic Death
Shimla Protests: Traders Close Shops in Bandh Over Alleged Police Brutality
PTI Senator Warns Against Curtailing Judicial Powers, Cautions of Nationwide Protests
Thai Court Summons Ex-Military Chief, Issues Arrest Warrants Over 2004 Protest Deaths