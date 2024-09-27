Harris Denounces Proposals to Surrender Ukrainian Territory
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, condemned proposals suggesting Ukraine give up large parts of its sovereign territory, characterizing them as surrender rather than peace.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris denounced proposals that advocate for Ukraine's cession of its territory, labeling them as surrender instead of peace efforts.
Harris made these comments during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, reaffirming the U.S.'s steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
The Vice President's statement underscores the importance of maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
