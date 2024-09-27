Left Menu

Harris Denounces Proposals to Surrender Ukrainian Territory

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, condemned proposals suggesting Ukraine give up large parts of its sovereign territory, characterizing them as surrender rather than peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 01:27 IST
Harris Denounces Proposals to Surrender Ukrainian Territory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris denounced proposals that advocate for Ukraine's cession of its territory, labeling them as surrender instead of peace efforts.

Harris made these comments during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, reaffirming the U.S.'s steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Vice President's statement underscores the importance of maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024