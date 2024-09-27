Macron Warns Against Lebanon Becoming 'New Gaza'
French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against Lebanon turning into another Gaza and urged Israel to cease its strikes, while also calling on Hezbollah to refrain from retaliating during a press conference in Montreal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:05 IST
- Country:
- Canada
French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning on Thursday, cautioning against Lebanon becoming a situation akin to Gaza. Macron called on Israel to halt its strikes and urged Hezbollah to stop their retaliatory actions.
These remarks were made during a press conference in Montreal alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The French leader emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation in the region.
This call for restraint comes amidst rising tensions and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the need for immediate diplomatic intervention to avoid further deterioration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
