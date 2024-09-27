Left Menu

Ishiba's Fifth Time Charm: Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next PM

Veteran lawmaker Shigeru Ishiba is poised to become Japan's next prime minister after winning a closely contested election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. This marks his fifth attempt to secure the position. Ishiba faces domestic and international challenges, including high living costs and regional security tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:05 IST
Veteran lawmaker Shigeru Ishiba is on track to become Japan's next prime minister after triumphing in a tightly contested election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This victory comes in his fifth and final attempt at securing the leadership position.

Ishiba narrowly defeated hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, ending one of the most unpredictable leadership elections in decades. With the LDP holding a majority in parliament, Ishiba is essentially guaranteed to become Japan's new premier, replacing Fumio Kishida, who announced plans to step down amid multiple scandals.

As Japan's new leader, Ishiba will need to address widespread frustration over rising living costs and manage a volatile security landscape in East Asia, marked by an assertive China and nuclear-armed North Korea. In a heartfelt address to lawmakers, an emotional Ishiba called for a fairer and kinder Japan.

