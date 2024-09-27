Fierce Battle for R S Pura-Jammu South: Major Political Shifts and High Stakes

The R S Pura-Jammu South constituency, a former Congress stronghold renowned for its Basmati farmers, is witnessing significant political shifts. Previously reserved for SCs, the seat now welcomes the general category, creating new dynamics in the race.

Spanning rural and urban areas, R S Pura-Jammu South is crucial in Jammu's political landscape. It has a history of sending notable figures to the assembly. The stakes have risen with new boundaries post-2022 delimitation.

The constituency is set for a tough fight between Congress's two-time MLA and former minister Raman Bhalla and BJP candidate Dr. Narinder Singh Raina. The contest also includes PDAP candidate Chaudhary Gharu Ram and PDP's Narender Sharma among 14 contenders.

This election has become a political hotspot as candidates vie to win over a diverse electorate balanced on regional and caste lines. Political expert Vikar Kumar suggests that the primary battle is between Bhalla and Raina.

The seat holds historical significance, having produced political stalwarts like Dr. Karan Singh and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The outcome of this election will be closely watched.

