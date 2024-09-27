Veteran Congress Leader Rohidas Patil Passes Away at 84
Senior Congress leader Rohidas Patil died at age 84 after a brief illness. The politician, who served as a cabinet minister in several Congress governments, passed away at his residence in Dhule, Maharashtra. Patil is survived by his sons and daughter. Condolences poured in from political figures including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar.
Veteran Congress leader Rohidas Patil has passed away at the age of 84 following a brief illness, party sources confirmed on Friday. He died at his residence in Dhule, Maharashtra, around 11 am.
The seasoned politician, who served in multiple Congress-led cabinets and represented the Dhule Rural constituency for many years, is survived by his sons Kunal Patil, who is also an MLA, Vinay Patil, and daughter Smita. His last rites are scheduled for Saturday.
Condolences have poured in from prominent political figures, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited Patil and inquired about his health, and state Congress president Nana Patole, who praised Patil as a cultured and experienced leader. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed his sorrow, noting Patil's battle with a lung ailment and lauding his efforts in strengthening the Congress in Dhule.
