Congress Launches 'Nyay Yatra' in Chhattisgarh to Protest Rising Crime

The Congress party on Friday launched the 'Nyay Yatra' in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district to protest the growing concerns over law and order under the current BJP government.

Led by state Congress president Deepak Baij, the yatra began from Giraudpuri, a significant religious site for the Satnami community, gathering over 2,000 party members and leaders.

Before the march, Baij offered prayers at several temples and the Giraudpuri Dham, paying homage to historical figures to emphasize the event's cultural roots.

The six-day journey will culminate in Raipur's Gandhi Maidan on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a major public meeting.

The political demonstration seeks to address concerns over increasing crime rates, specifically incidents of murder, robbery, and violence against women, under BJP rule.

Baij stated that the yatra aims not just to highlight these issues but also to raise specific demands—including the release of innocent protestors and accountability for police actions in the state.

Launching the protest from Giraudpuri, a site associated with saint Baba Guru Ghasidas' messages of unity and equality, signifies the Congress's call for social harmony and safety for all citizens.

The BJP assumed power in Chhattisgarh in December, replacing the previous Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

