Left Menu

Congress Backs Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid MUDA Site Allotment Probe

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that the party stands with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who faces a Lokayukta police probe in the MUDA site allotment case. Kharge criticized BJP's demand for Siddaramaiah's resignation, asserting that no chargesheet has been filed or conviction made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:41 IST
Congress Backs Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid MUDA Site Allotment Probe
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reaffirmed the party's support for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is under investigation by Lokayukta police in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Kharge dismissed the BJP's calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, emphasizing that no chargesheet has been filed and no conviction has been handed down. 'Let the law take its own course, and when a situation arises, the party will examine,' Kharge said, drawing comparisons to the BJP leaders Modi and Amit Shah during the Godhra incident.

Kharge accused the BJP of targeting Siddaramaiah to tarnish not just his image but the Congress party's reputation as well. He stressed that the Congress would support Siddaramaiah as he represents the party, not just as an individual. A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta probe into allegations that Siddaramaiah's wife was unlawfully allotted valuable sites by MUDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024