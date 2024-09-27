Congress Backs Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid MUDA Site Allotment Probe

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reaffirmed the party's support for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is under investigation by Lokayukta police in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Kharge dismissed the BJP's calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, emphasizing that no chargesheet has been filed and no conviction has been handed down. 'Let the law take its own course, and when a situation arises, the party will examine,' Kharge said, drawing comparisons to the BJP leaders Modi and Amit Shah during the Godhra incident.

Kharge accused the BJP of targeting Siddaramaiah to tarnish not just his image but the Congress party's reputation as well. He stressed that the Congress would support Siddaramaiah as he represents the party, not just as an individual. A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta probe into allegations that Siddaramaiah's wife was unlawfully allotted valuable sites by MUDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)