Kerala Political Turmoil: CPI(M) Severs Ties with MLA P V Anvar Amid Allegations

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has cut ties with MLA P V Anvar after his direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar accused the CM, CPI(M), and LDF of various issues, leading to party backlash. Anvar reiterated his commitment to addressing public grievances despite the fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:44 IST
A day after a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) severed ties with Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. The decision followed Anvar's accusations against the party, LDF, and the CM, branding them an attempt to defame the ruling state coalition.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan announced the severance at a press conference in Delhi, stating that Anvar had self-alienated from the Left coalition. This move occurred just hours after Vijayan rejected Anvar's claims. Party rallies ensued in Nilambur, denouncing Anvar.

Despite the backlash, Anvar emphasized his intent to highlight policing issues and alleged corruption involving ADGP Ajithkumar and political secretary P Sasi. The Congress-led UDF opposition declared they would not politically shelter Anvar, who continues to address public injustices.

