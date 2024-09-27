Pakistan Raises Kashmir Issue at UNGA; Calls for Reversal of Article 370

Pakistan on Friday brought the Kashmir issue to the forefront at the UN General Assembly, urging India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370 to secure lasting peace. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for peaceful resolution through dialogue.

In his address, Sharif drew parallels between the struggles of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and those of Palestine, highlighting their century-long fight for freedom. He criticized India's actions in August 2019 and called for adherence to UN Security Council resolutions.

Sharif also touched upon the global rise in Islamophobia, pointing to what he described as a Hindu supremacist agenda in India. He further discussed international conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, advocating for immediate action and peaceful resolutions.

