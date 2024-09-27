Political Tensions Ignite Violence in Madhya Pradesh's Maksi

The violence in Maksi, Madhya Pradesh, this week was ignited during the BJP's membership drive, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed on Friday.

In the violent clash, one person was killed and seven others were injured on Wednesday night. Participants hurled stones and used firearms, stemming from a confrontation earlier in the week, district authorities reported. Maksi is roughly 25 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The BJP quickly dismissed Singh's accusations as unfounded and misleading.

''The incident in Maksi resulted due to the intimidation tactics during the BJP's membership drive. People were coerced into joining the BJP under threat of violence,'' Singh informed reporters.

Singh, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Shajapur, spoke to the media following his visit to the family of Amzad Khan, the fatality from the clash.

Khan's brother Anwar detailed the sequence of events, prompting Singh to call for the removal of local police officials, along with the release of some jailed relatives of the deceased.

The Rajya Sabha MP urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to initiate a judicial investigation into the violence.

''A person who went to report a complaint on Monday was instead arrested. The following day, when his family approached Shajapur officials, they were assaulted, and their house was nearly set on fire,'' Singh alleged.

Responding, district BJP president Ashok Nayak asserted, ''Digvijaya Singh's allegations are entirely baseless and misleading. Our membership drive is democratic and in the national interest, with no room for violence.'' According to the BJP, 1,00,81,432 people in Madhya Pradesh joined the party between September 2nd and 25th, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.

The second phase of the membership drive started on October 1 and will conclude on October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)