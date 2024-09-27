Kejriwal Charges BJP with Misuse of Investigating Agencies

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that the BJP misused central investigative agencies, including the ED and CBI, to 'steal' 10 elected state governments. Speaking in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Modi attempted to topple 13 state governments 15 times between March 2016 and March 2024, succeeding on 10 occasions.

Kejriwal cited examples of politicians like Ajit Pawar and Pratap Sarnaik who faced corruption charges but saw them dropped after they joined or supported the BJP. He further attacked the BJP's ties with the RSS, questioning what benefits the RSS supporters receive for their lifelong dedication.

The former Delhi chief minister revealed he had written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning the inclusion of allegedly corrupt leaders in the BJP. Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia also spoke, claiming the BJP misused agencies to file multiple cases against AAP leaders, all of which he expects to be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)