Left Menu

Kejriwal Charges BJP with Misuse of Investigating Agencies

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'stealing' 10 state governments by misusing central investigative agencies such as the ED and CBI. He alleged that corruption cases against certain politicians were dropped once they joined or supported the BJP, and criticized the BJP's links with the RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:04 IST
Kejriwal Charges BJP with Misuse of Investigating Agencies
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that the BJP misused central investigative agencies, including the ED and CBI, to 'steal' 10 elected state governments. Speaking in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Modi attempted to topple 13 state governments 15 times between March 2016 and March 2024, succeeding on 10 occasions.

Kejriwal cited examples of politicians like Ajit Pawar and Pratap Sarnaik who faced corruption charges but saw them dropped after they joined or supported the BJP. He further attacked the BJP's ties with the RSS, questioning what benefits the RSS supporters receive for their lifelong dedication.

The former Delhi chief minister revealed he had written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning the inclusion of allegedly corrupt leaders in the BJP. Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia also spoke, claiming the BJP misused agencies to file multiple cases against AAP leaders, all of which he expects to be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024