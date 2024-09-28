Left Menu

Florida Man Charged with Death Threats in 2022 Republican Primary

The U.S. Justice Department charged William Robert Braddock III for allegedly threatening to kill his opponent in the 2022 Republican primary for a U.S. House seat. Braddock, who had fled to the Philippines, was recently deported and appeared in court in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces five years in prison.

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against William Robert Braddock III, accused of threatening to murder an opponent in a 2022 Republican primary race for a U.S. House seat. The race was won by Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Indictment details revealed that Braddock, 41, issued the threat on June 8, 2021, vowing to use a 'Russian-Ukrainian hit squad.' After the threats, Braddock withdrew from the race and fled to the Philippines.

Braddock was recently deported and appeared in a Los Angeles court. Luna's team, focused on Hurricane Helene recovery, could not comment immediately. If convicted, Braddock faces a maximum of five years in prison as the Justice Department cracks down on election worker threats approaching the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

