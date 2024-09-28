Florida Man Charged with Death Threats in 2022 Republican Primary

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against William Robert Braddock III, accused of threatening to murder an opponent in a 2022 Republican primary race for a U.S. House seat. The race was won by Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Indictment details revealed that Braddock, 41, issued the threat on June 8, 2021, vowing to use a 'Russian-Ukrainian hit squad.' After the threats, Braddock withdrew from the race and fled to the Philippines.

Braddock was recently deported and appeared in a Los Angeles court. Luna's team, focused on Hurricane Helene recovery, could not comment immediately. If convicted, Braddock faces a maximum of five years in prison as the Justice Department cracks down on election worker threats approaching the elections.

