Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Target Alleged Attack Plotters

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut on Friday reportedly targeted a meeting of individuals planning an attack on Israel, according to statements made by Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon.

Danon did not confirm whether the operation aimed specifically at Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but referred to Nasrallah as a 'bad actor' and 'a terrorist' deserving of punishment.

This attack underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region, particularly concerning Israel's security and the activities of Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)