Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Target Alleged Attack Plotters

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut targeted individuals planning an attack on Israel, according to Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon. He declined to confirm if Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was specifically targeted but labeled Nasrallah as a terrorist deserving punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:33 IST
Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Target Alleged Attack Plotters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut on Friday reportedly targeted a meeting of individuals planning an attack on Israel, according to statements made by Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon.

Danon did not confirm whether the operation aimed specifically at Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but referred to Nasrallah as a 'bad actor' and 'a terrorist' deserving of punishment.

This attack underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region, particularly concerning Israel's security and the activities of Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024