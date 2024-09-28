Israel's Strategic Dilemma: Ground Invasion Stays on the Table Amid Beirut Strikes
A senior Israeli official stated that while Israel hopes to avoid a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, it is not ruling out the option. This follows an Israeli attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. The immediate impact on Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains uncertain.
A senior Israeli official announced on Friday that Israel hopes to avoid a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a recent attack on the group's central headquarters. The assault took place in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The official, who requested anonymity, highlighted that it remains too early to determine whether the attack had any impact on Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
While Israel continues to keep its options open, the complex situation underscores the ongoing tension and strategic calculations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
