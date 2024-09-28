Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Dilemma: Ground Invasion Stays on the Table Amid Beirut Strikes

A senior Israeli official stated that while Israel hopes to avoid a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, it is not ruling out the option. This follows an Israeli attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. The immediate impact on Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:14 IST
Israel's Strategic Dilemma: Ground Invasion Stays on the Table Amid Beirut Strikes

A senior Israeli official announced on Friday that Israel hopes to avoid a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a recent attack on the group's central headquarters. The assault took place in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The official, who requested anonymity, highlighted that it remains too early to determine whether the attack had any impact on Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

While Israel continues to keep its options open, the complex situation underscores the ongoing tension and strategic calculations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024