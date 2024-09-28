Left Menu

Kamala Harris Advocates for Tighter Asylum and Border Control Policies

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to propose stricter asylum and border control measures during a speech in Arizona. This announcement comes as part of her campaign to address immigration issues, especially during the times when ports of entry are closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tucson | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to announce a call for tighter asylum and border control measures when ports of entry are shut. This announcement is expected later today in Arizona, according to a campaign official.

Harris's proposed policy comes as part of her broader strategy to tackle immigration issues more effectively. The proposed measures aim to address the challenges faced at the border, ensuring security while managing the influx of asylum seekers.

The announcement marks a significant point in her campaign as she aims to present herself as a strong advocate for balanced and secure immigration policies. Details of her plan will be closely watched by supporters and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

