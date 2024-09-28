Kamala Harris Advocates for Tighter Asylum and Border Control Policies

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to announce a call for tighter asylum and border control measures when ports of entry are shut. This announcement is expected later today in Arizona, according to a campaign official.

Harris's proposed policy comes as part of her broader strategy to tackle immigration issues more effectively. The proposed measures aim to address the challenges faced at the border, ensuring security while managing the influx of asylum seekers.

The announcement marks a significant point in her campaign as she aims to present herself as a strong advocate for balanced and secure immigration policies. Details of her plan will be closely watched by supporters and critics alike.

